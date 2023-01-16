Oberon Review

Oberon's Mayor talks about 2022 and 2023 and the new Council

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated January 17 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Oberon Review sat down with Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam for a look back over 2022 and to see what's coming in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.