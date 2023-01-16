MK. As I said, with more than half of the Councillors being new to their roles there was a lot to be learnt. Nobody knew how the members of the group would interact with each other or what contribution each would make to the management of Oberon, but the outcome has been almost better than expected. There have been disagreements, of course, but we are lucky that this Council doesn't suffer the party politics that many others have and Councillors have been very ready to change their positions when they get more facts to consider.