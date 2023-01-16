The Oberon Review sat down with Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam for a look back over 2022 and to see what's coming in 2023.
OR. Good morning, Mark. You've been mayor for just over a year now with a new Council. What has the experience been like?
MK. It's been a good year. With five new councillors out of a total of nine there was a lot to learn but the group has settled in well. I didn't always agree with every decision the Council made but I don't think we made any bad ones. It always takes time for the group dynamics to get working but we now have good relationships and everyone is working well together and for the people of Oberon.
The continuing COVID epidemic finally hit Oberon after almost no infections for the previous two years and we've had to deal with the extreme weather affecting the roads so there have been challenges.
OR. What have been the Council's achievements over the last year?
MK. Probably learning how to manage grants. How to get them, how to manage spending the money, how to negotiate the terms. An example of the last point would be that a grant for repair of weather damage to roads might have to recognise that more has to be done than simply replacing the pavement and filling potholes. Sometimes action has to be taken to prevent future problems.
Other achievements during the year have been the start of work on the new Community Hub and the continued work on the O'Connell Sports Ground now that the weather is not causing so many delays.
OR. What has it really been like working with the new Councillors?
MK. As I said, with more than half of the Councillors being new to their roles there was a lot to be learnt. Nobody knew how the members of the group would interact with each other or what contribution each would make to the management of Oberon, but the outcome has been almost better than expected. There have been disagreements, of course, but we are lucky that this Council doesn't suffer the party politics that many others have and Councillors have been very ready to change their positions when they get more facts to consider.
OR. What else can you say about 2022?
MK. Not much. We coped with the changes in COVID, but this was because of the excellent work done by the various medical groups over the previous years. The rain and the road damage was unprecedented but we will get that under control. The residents of Oberon still like living here and more people move in all the time. We were luckier than some other places and I hope it stays that way.
OR. Moving on to 2023, one of the things that is going to happen is the opening of the new Community Hub. How has the process been getting to this point?
MK. There will always be opposition to Councils spending money on things that not everyone sees as essential, but it's interesting to note that opposition to the project disappeared almost as soon as the first work started. Yes, we had to spend more than was originally planned, but all that will be forgotten once the new facilities are available. Nobody remembers how much the original budget for the Sydney Opera House was exceeded.
Small towns like Oberon need a community focus point and the Hub will provide this, with meeting places, a venue for functions and of course a greatly expanded library. A year after it opens nobody will care how much it cost.
OR. What else is ahead for 2023?
MK. Work will go on on the upgrade to the sewerage plant. This is one of those cases where the conditions for spending grant money had to be negotiated. With the population of Oberon growing at about one percent a year it makes no sense to build something that will last for twenty-five years but only support the current population.
Work will continue on the O'Connell Sports Ground and hopefully a start can be made on the proposed new sports complex in Oberon itself. Many of our sporting teams have to play and train outside the town and modern facilities will bring them back home and also encourage more people to become involved. Good sporting facilities are essential for any community, especially in a small town somewhat isolated from everywhere else.
Council will be doing some administrative work to streamline operations and bring policies and procedures up to date. One of these projects will be a review of the way rates are assessed. No increase in the total rate income will be allowed under the current government rules but there could be changes in the way that land is zoned. With an increasing population there has to be somewhere to put houses and the review will consider this.
Income from grants could possibly reduce over the next year, so management of finances and spending will be a priority, but we have been doing this well for some time so I don't see any money crisis coming.
OR: Thank you. We all look forward to the new year and it looks like the Council has everything under control and is working hard to keep Oberon the great place it is to live and work.
