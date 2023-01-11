COVID's over, well almost, and maybe even the rainy season so events that have been cancelled or postponed are back on the calendar.
Saturday, January 7 saw the running of the 50th Annual Rockley Rodeo, and a big crowd turned out in almost perfect weather to watch the action at the Rockley Sports Ground.
Events included bull riding, saddle and bareback horse riding and barrel races and were open to both professional and beginner riders as well as all age groups. Some of the biggest cheers were heard when very young riders, some under eight years of age, showed how well they could control their horses when navigating around barrels. There was of course loud cheering whenever any highly experienced rider was tossed off the back of a bucking horse or bull.
Entertainment during the day was provided by the band U. R. Soul, another example of the musical talent out west as the members came from the Blue Mountains and as far west as Newbridge.
Another form of entertainment was the mechanical bull ride provided by clothing retailer PBOZ. The thing didn't move quite as far or fast as the ones challenging riders in the main ring but at least the falling off was onto a softer surface.
The crowd was much larger than expected, with well over a thousand people coming through the gate. As Rockley has a population of less than 200 the word had obviously got out that there was something on. There is a group who follow these events around the circuit but they would have hardly accounted for the size of the crowd.
One problem with the larger than anticipated crowd was the long lines at the Lions Club food stand and the mobile coffee van. The beneficiary of this was the Rockley Pub which was packed with people buying lunch, although the food there was obviously a bit more expensive than a sausage sandwich. I'm sure the organisers will be a little more optimistic next year.
If you missed this rodeo you only have to wait until next month. The Oberon Rodeo will be on at the Showground on Saturday, February 25, and promises to be bigger and better than in previous years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.