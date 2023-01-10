Oberon Review

McKanes Bridge over the Cox's River is now open

By Peter Bowditch
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 3:02pm
If you ask a GPS unit for the quickest way to drive from Oberon to Lithgow they will tell you to go via Duckmaloi Road, Jenolan Caves Road and then McKanes Falls Road.

