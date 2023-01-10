If you ask a GPS unit for the quickest way to drive from Oberon to Lithgow they will tell you to go via Duckmaloi Road, Jenolan Caves Road and then McKanes Falls Road.
The last of these roads has been closed since May 2020 because the bridge across the Cox's River on that road has been being rebuilt. Drivers ignoring "Bridge Closed" signs would have been led to a dead end.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam welcomed the additional way to drive from Oberon to Lithgow.
"This way is probably safer and less damaging to cars than the most common route, and a lot quicker than going via Bathurst and the Great Western Highway," Cr Kellam said.
The bridge was finally opened again towards the end of 2022. One of the reasons for the long reconstruction time was that the original timber structure had to be rebuilt to preserve the heritage of the bridge.
McKanes Bridge was built in 1893 and is one of only four remaining McDonald timber truss bridges in NSW. Its restoration ensured that one of the oldest examples of a McDonald timber truss bridge in NSW was conserved. A new concrete and steel bridge would have taken far less time to build and maybe would even have been cheaper but it would not have had the charm of the timber trusses.
See more about this type of bridge: The McDonald truss
The upgrade included replacing old timber elements with new timber and new heritage sympathetic materials to strengthen the bridge while still retaining the appearance and design of the original bridge. An external steel skeleton supports the timber bridge but is far enough away to not be a distraction from the white painted timber.
