Oberon author's first book has family memoir down in black and white

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:13am
The Matryoshka Doll by Oberon's Eugenia Miroshnikoff has been nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards.

The Russian revolution. Fleeing political instability in China and then Brazil. A new life in Australia.

KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

