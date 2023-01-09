THE district's show season will kick off in less than a month.
Rydal, between Bathurst and Lithgow, will be first out of the gates when it holds its 100th show on Saturday, February 4 and show organisers plan to have programs available at Town and Country Rural Supplies, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Bedwells and Bathurst Ag, Horse and Pet by the end of this week.
It will follow a successful return for Rydal in 2022 after being cancelled in 2021 due to COVID.
Rydal Show will be followed by Oberon (whose event in February 2022 was described as "definitely the biggest in terms of being the best attended show I've ever seen in Oberon" by show society president Glen Stewart) on Saturday, February 11.
Sofala Show will be next on Sunday, February 26 and Blayney Show will be held on Saturday, March 11.
The Royal Bathurst Show, meanwhile, will be held this year from May 5 to 7 after its 153rd edition was held around the same time last year.
Royal Bathurst organisers will be hoping for a big event in 2023 after the 2022 edition had a mixed bag in terms of weather which was estimated to have kept the overall crowd to about 10,000 fewer people than 2021.
"We had lots of rain, heavy mist, fog and we almost had a frost. We then had humidity on Friday night but then on Saturday night, it was freezing," Royal Bathurst Show secretary Brett Kenworthy said at the end of last year's show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.