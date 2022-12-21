Interior inspiration: Home decor design trends to try in 2023

Whether you embrace the modern or contemporary home décor aesthetics when deciding what looks to bring into your own home in 2023, there is no shortage of intriguing designs to choose from. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

With the dawn of a new year comes the exciting opportunity to spruce up your living space with completely new and renewed interior design. If you're looking for some inspiration on what's in store for 2023, then now is the time to start researching online sites like VidaXL for inspiration.

Keeping track of trends within home décor can be a great way to stay ahead of the game within interior design and find bargains like affordable dining room tables so that each season brings something fresh and exciting into your home.

Whether it's acting on a new colour scheme or rearranging furniture, taking note of the latest trends can allow you to get creative and have fun when thinking of ways to improve upon your beloved home.



To get you started, here are some of the leading home decor design trends for 2023:

Sustainable sources and natural fabrics

With more emphasis on environmental consciousness and sustainability turns to home decor, the trends in 2023 will follow the queue. Natural fabrics, including sustainable sources such as linen and hemp, are making a resurgence in upholstery, cushions, rugs, and curtains.

These fibres are diversely colored and patterned to suit any design aesthetic; bamboo is soft yet durable for blinds or furniture covers; jute for a modern look; seagrass for its texture.



Being natural materials also means that these luxurious fabrics differ from synthetic materials in their superior breathability - keeping homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter without additional energy used.

Sustainable sources of home decor can give longevity to rooms whilst also providing an elegant accent - a great combination to strive for when designing your space of comfort and peace.

Pops of bold colours

Bright pops of colour are an evergreen trend that is expected to be big in home decor design for 2023. Colourful bedrooms, statement kitchens and lively living rooms will all be part of the trend that involves bringing vibrancy and personality into one's home. Painting an accent wall or adding cushions in bright tones will be a foolproof way to enjoy these trends without needing complete renovation.

Trying out bold colours can also liven up existing furniture like dressers, benches or tables with angled detailing. In addition to paint and textiles, bold hues can also be added via artwork, drapes and area rugs. So go ahead and set new trends in your home by letting pops of bold colours lighten up the dullness of grey or white walls.

Mimicking marble effects in the kitchen

Marble has always been a sought-after design material due to its timeless beauty and classic elegance. Today, homeowners are trying to mimic its luxurious effects through home decor trends in the kitchen.

This upcoming year of 2023 is set to be full of these marble-mimicking trends, allowing homeowners to enjoy a bit of marble's warmth without the costly fullness of an entire installation.

Homeowners can opt for dry brushing techniques, glossy metallic hues, duo tone counter checkers and more that give their space a designer touch with all the homey feelings included. To create balance in the space, complementing materials like wood tones and lighter greys can make all the difference. Whether going for faux or real marble, this on-trend style will leave your guests awe-struck.

Accent walls

Over the past few years, accent walls have become increasingly popular in home decor designs. Often used to define a space for a cosy reading nook or dining area, an accent wall can help bring your home decor vision to life. With different styles and colours to choose from, these walls help you express your personal style and make important design statements.

In 2023, accent walls are leading the trend in home decor design as they offer a unique way to inject personality into any room of your home. Whether you prefer contemporary, traditional, or something more modern, an accent wall is sure to be a great addition to your home styling plan this coming year.

Metallics are also in vogue

As one of the most popular trends in home decor design right now, incorporating metallics into your home is a surefire way to add some modern flair and style. Many of the top interior design professionals are focusing on using this trend to create unique and eye-catching looks.

Whether it's adding a metallic accent piece or coating an entire wall with reflective paint, you can easily make metallics the statement piece of your room.

Moreover, it's now easier than ever to find high-quality metal furniture and accessories. From centrepieces to curtains and bedspreads, you can find many pieces that will last for years and look beautiful in any setting.



Metallics are also stylish and versatile enough that you can use them anywhere in your house from your kitchen to your bedroom-giving them a great bang for your buck.

With so many different hues and tones available, this trend is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

With 2023 quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to start thinking about what decor trends to bring into the new year.

