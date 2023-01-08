Oberon's first End Of Year Spectacular has come and gone.
Running over the weekend of December 16 to 18, it started with a free concert at the Oberon Common on the Friday, with street markets and entertainment in Oberon Street on Saturday. Sunday was a relaxing day visiting Oberon's museums and having a swim at the pool.
Kathy Sajowitz from the Council Community Services Committee had this to say after the event:
"The Oberon Festival Organising Committee were delighted to see so many community members at both the Concert @ the Common and the Night Market events over the weekend. Our Museums, Masonic Lodge and the Oberon Pool also hosted many visitors on Sunday, and for once the weather was reasonably kind.
"I think people are now ready to get back out and have some fun after a challenging few years. It's all about coming together as a community. The performers on both nights were amazing and we would like to thank everyone (and there were many) who worked hard to ensure the success of the Festival overall. Let's hope we can do it all again next year.
"On behalf of all I would like to thank the NSW Government who funded the Festival through the Reconnecting Regional NSW Funding Stream."
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam was just as enthusiastic. "It was a great success," he said. "The number of people coming to the events out was amazing. It was funded this year by a government grant, but we are working on ways to hold more events like this in the future. Everyone wants to see it happen again."
The reception by Oberon's residents was outstanding, with some of the largest crowds ever seen in town, and the most common comment heard was "We have to do this again." Everyone who worked so hard to make the weekend a success must be thanked and congratulated.
