WHILE the significant rainfall received in recent months has left the Mayfield Garden team working double time, their efforts haven't been in vain as the flora flourishes for the venue's Summer Festival.
Between droughts, bushfires, COVID and flooding, the past few years have been a challenge, but Mayfield Garden director Chris Muldoon says they are looking forward to seeing visitors roaming the grounds, eating at the restaurant or enjoying a pre-ordered picnic supplied by Mayfield.
"I think when you look at our gardening team and what they've had to put up with in the last five years, they have been amazing," Mr Muldoon said.
"But it hasn't all been disastrous for Mayfield Garden. In terms of COVID, a lot of people liked to come to Mayfield - when they could travel - because it was something they could do safely, particularly pre-vaccine.
"And the rain has been amazing for the garden: our gardeners say we will have five years' growth in one year, so it's maturing our garden."
Though the garden is really flourishing, the team has been making the most of the dry days to keep up with the general maintenance.
Mr Muldoon said a lot of the work is day-to-day jobs, so they have been playing catch-up in terms of mowing, trimming, etc.
But the gardeners have the property in tip-top shape for the Summer Festival, which will run from December 27, 2022 to January 26, 2023.
"It's been up and down, that's probably the best way to describe it," Mr Muldoon said.
"When you think about the last four or five years, touch wood, I don't think there's going to be so many challenges in the future years.
"And Mayfield as a business and a tourist attraction is getting more popular every year. And I think the region itself is getting more popular."
With the Sydney population continuing to grow, Mr Muldoon said they've definitely felt the effects at Mayfield Garden.
He said as Sydney grows more towards the Central Tablelands, the trip out drops from three or more hours to around two, which makes a day trip much more feasible.
"It's an important timeframe because two hours is a day trip, whereas anything more than two hours is probably not," Mr Muldoon said.
He encourages anyone interested in experiencing what the gardens have to offer, booking a table at the restaurant, or pre-ordering a picnic to visit their website.
