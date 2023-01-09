Saturday, December 17, saw Oberon Street closed to traffic for markets and music.
Many of the stands usually seen at the monthly Farmers Market were there, as well as representatives of the Rural Fire Service, SES, Fire and Rescue. Oberon's newest police constable even made an appearance as one of the crowd, with his appointment bringing the staffing of the local station up to full strength.
Shops and restaurants along the street set up temporary outlets, with The Cave pizza shop having a temporary kitchen in the street serving delicious finger food. Sarah Coad's mobile coffee van was also doing good business, but people conscious of their sugar intake had to hurry past the stall selling fairy floss. The ice cream van was probably a safer dietary choice.
For people who just wanted to sit down indoors and be entertained, the Malachi Gilmore Hall showed Christmas films all day. Outdoor entertainment was provided by O'Connell band The Safety Of Life At Sea who played for almost four hours, with a few short breaks, and were still making music when their fingers were probably too cold to feel the instruments. They even managed to get some respectable citizens up dancing.
Audience participation was encouraged with a demonstration of line dancing and a fancy dress competition, and there was even a portly grey hippopotamus dancing through the crowd and attracting inquisitive and puzzled children.
Comments heard throughout the day were universally complimentary, and could probably summarized as "The Council have to be congratulated for putting this on. It needs to happen more often." Another thing heard quite often was "This is the biggest crowd I've ever seen in Oberon." There could be no doubt about the success of the event and plans are being made to repeat it next Christmas if not before.
Kathy Sajowitz from the Council Community Services Committee had this to say after the event:
"The Oberon Festival Organising Committee were delighted to see so many community members at both the Concert @ the Common and the Night Market events over the weekend. Our Museums, Masonic Lodge and the Oberon Pool also hosted many visitors on Sunday, and for once the weather was reasonably kind.
"I think people are now ready to get back out and have some fun after a challenging few years. It's all about coming together as a community. The performers on both nights were amazing and we would like to thank everyone (and there were many) who worked hard to ensure the success of the Festival overall. Let's hope we can do it all again next year.
"On behalf of all I would like to thank the NSW Government who funded the Festival through the Reconnecting Regional NSW Funding Stream."
Many people worked very hard to make the End Of Year Spectacular a success and it would be impossible to not thank Kathy Sajowitz and the committee for the work they put in and the results they achieved. When the event wound up just after 8pm there was still a sizeable crowd in the street despite the traditional Oberon cold setting in. If the organisers hadn't called stumps there would probably have still been people in the street at midnight.
A great success, and the whole town is looking forward to the next time.
