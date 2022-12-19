Oberon starts Christmas with a party at the Common

The weather gods looked down favourably on Oberon for the first event of the 2022 End Of Year Spectacular - a Christmas concert at the Oberon Common on Friday, December 16.
The entertainment was mainly addressed to the young kids and was more Jingle Bells than Hark The Herald Angels Sing, but nobody minded that.
The performance was hosted by Chloe Swannell and her band End Lane and they were joined on stage throughout the evening by Malcom Voerman, Kurt Booth, Oberon Public School Choir, Oberon St Joseph's School Choir, Galloping Gumnuts, Oberon High School Drama Group and the Ozy Youth Choir Oberon Mob. Adam Callaghan was the MC for the evening.
Free food and coffee was provided for everyone and there never seemed to be less than 20 people lined up at the Rotary sausage sizzle or Sarah Coad's mobile coffee van so the zero cost was greatly appreciated.
Richard Rigby and Sharon Taylor were recent arrivals to Oberon, moving here just a year ago. "This is a wonderful event," Richard said.
"It makes us glad to live here (despite the cold weather) and I don't think we'll ever leave."
Comments about how good it was to have a town get together came from all directions all night, and Councillors and Council staff were continually being congratulated for putting the show on.
There was of course a visit from Santa Claus and a distribution of lollies to make sure that the kids all had their sugar levels topped up. The Grinch turned up as well, but he wasn't able to convince anyone that they shouldn't be having a good time or to do any damage to the Christmas spirit. In fact, the kids loved him even though he wasn't distributing sweets.
Thanks have to go to the Oberon Council Community Services Committee and the NSW Government Funding through the Reconnecting Regional NSW Grant Program for organising and funding this event.
