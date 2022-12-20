Term 4 in 2022 saw the introduction of a new mobile phone policy at Oberon High School.
The policy states: "Oberon High School has chosen to make the school a mobile phone free zone for students during school hours. This decision has been made in the best interest of students and staff to maximise the effectiveness of our precious learning time along with mitigating the social media/communication issues that arise causing distress. In both instances the impact on other students and staff takes away from our core business of teaching and learning.
"The move to a phone free day for students is designed to be a positive one that improves learning environments and the overall tone of the school. We hope to see far more positive and extended communication that builds relationships and stronger personal connections. This policy is for everyone."
"We expected some negative reaction," said Principal Craig Luccarda.
"But it has been very small. The majority of students fully support the policy."
School Captain Porchae Mobbs agrees.
"We can do without our phones and the school can handle communication with our parents in emergencies. We have access to computers and laptops so there's no need to use our phones for schoolwork," she said.
There is evidence that mobile phones have been used in instances of bullying as well as simply being a distraction from classwork, so grounds for objection to the policy are few and easily countered.
When students arrive at school they secure their phones in locked wallets which are unlocked when they leave the school. Facilities for unlocking the wallets are available to teachers at all times if it becomes necessary.
The idea is to minimize inconvenience while maintaining the restrictions on students' phones. Teachers and other school staff are not affected because they need their phones to do their job effectively.
The first term in which the policy has applied has been a success and the policy will continue to be applied in future years. It will almost certainly become a universal policy for all high schools across the state. Mobile phones are already totally banned from primary schools and the policy of restricting the availability in high schools recognises the ubiquity of mobile phones in the high school age group and provides a good answer to any problems.
