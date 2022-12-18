Oberon's schools reach the end of another year

On Monday December 12 Oberon High School held their final assembly for the year. The school Mascot Benny Bull made an appearance after their School Captains rescued him from the naughty elf, who had tied Benny in tinsel. Congratulations to those students who were rewarded for their consistent commitment to learning and our school.
Naughty Elf has been entertaining staff and students over the past week, with Christmas shenanigans. There is a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in each faculty, with staff decorating their areas for the Christmas Competition. Ms Abbott and her elves, Sophie McMahon and Bryce Francis, judged the Christmas displays and winners were announced at the assembly. Congratulations to the winners, with their Aussie Christmas theme.
Oberon Public School Kindergarten students celebrated the completion of their first year of schooling with an assembly. Each child received a book to acknowledge their hard work throughout the year. All students are to be very proud of their achievements.
The Kindergarten class of 2022 have been an amazing group to teach. They've filled the days with joy and laughter. We wish them all the best for next year.
Lots of fun was had at Oberon Public School and the Oberon Swimming Pool as students partied into the end of their schooling year. Students played, swam and ate, they had a visit from Santa and students and staff farewelled Year 6. OPS staff would like to wish all their beautiful families a merry Christmas and happy new year.
Our Captains for 2023 have been announced. All Year 5 Students are to be congratulated for their exemplary speeches and for the responsible and mature manner in which they conducted themselves. Their peers had a very difficult task in voting. Captains for 2023 are: Captains - Molly Whittaker & Nate Hotham Vice Captains - Amber Kilby & Justin Pearce.
Congratulations to our Pre-Kinder students who graduated on December 15. We look forward to welcoming them full time in 2023.
