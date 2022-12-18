Oberon Review
Photos

Oberon's schools reach the end of another year

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 9:51am
Oberon High School

On Monday December 12 Oberon High School held their final assembly for the year. The school Mascot Benny Bull made an appearance after their School Captains rescued him from the naughty elf, who had tied Benny in tinsel. Congratulations to those students who were rewarded for their consistent commitment to learning and our school.

