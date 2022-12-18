A big week for Oberon's golfers just in time for Christmas

On Saturday, we played the Annual Christmas Ambrose; this event has been running for many years and is sponsored by Kevin and Stella McGrath. There was a large field of 101 players in teams of 4 playing for hams and turkey. The team was put together by Sue Webb & her two brothers' inlaws, and her daughter had a wonderful round of 66 net 491/2 to win the day comfortably. Peter Hutchinson, Nathan Booth, Clint Hanrahan and Terry Robinson were in second place with the good score of 63 nett 51.