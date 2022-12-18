A big week for Oberon's golfers just in time for Christmas

It has been a big week for the golf club. Lots of golfers and a few functions in the Clubhouse have made for a busy time.
On Thursday afternoon, 15 players were enjoying the mild summer afternoon on the beautiful golf course. Harold Lyme made the most of his generous handicap to win with 31 points. Ken Maddison was back after a long break and, with 29 points, was the runner-up. Darren Gordon was closest to the pin on the 17th, just 91cm from the cup. Balls went to Peter Griffiths, Eric Whalan and Hamish Gidley-Baird.
On Saturday, we played the Annual Christmas Ambrose; this event has been running for many years and is sponsored by Kevin and Stella McGrath. There was a large field of 101 players in teams of 4 playing for hams and turkey. The team was put together by Sue Webb & her two brothers' inlaws, and her daughter had a wonderful round of 66 net 491/2 to win the day comfortably. Peter Hutchinson, Nathan Booth, Clint Hanrahan and Terry Robinson were in second place with the good score of 63 nett 51.
Nearest to the pin on the first hole was Kim Rawlings and his team, and the nearest pin on the 7th hole was Ben Turner and his crew.
The Robinson team was closest to the pin on the 9th hole, and Mark Hine and Arron Booth were closest to the cup on the 17th. Darren Gordon and his mates had their second shot on the 8th closest to the cup. The Mathews and Robbins team second shot on the thirteenth was closest to the cup.
The annual 4BBB competition was finalised and the winners were Darren Gordon and Paul Behan. Laurie Murphy and Alan Cairney were the winners of the aggregate competition.
There will be a Stableford event on Christmas Eve and over the rest of the Christmas new year break.
Photos attached of Kevin and Stella presenting Ben Turner with the trophy for his team, and the second photo is of Barry, Laurie Murphy and Alan Cairney (Aggregate winners of 4BBB) and Phil Cummings.
