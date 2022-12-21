Glam Jam set to entertain New Year's Eve crowd Advertising Feature

Rocker's Glam Jam are looking forward to a big night on December 31 at the Oberon RSL. Pictures Supplied

The staff at Oberon RSL are getting prepared for a big night on December 31 as they help the local community bring in the New Year.



With some cracking entertainment planned and the first New Year's Eve free of COVID restrictions in years, Operations Manager Claire Perry said she was looking forward to what promises to be a great night.



"New Year's Eve should be a fantastic night, we can't wait for it," she said. "It's the first post-COVID New Year's and we have quite a few things planned including a live band, cocktails, and of course a big countdown at midnight".

Hannah Dusselaar, Toni Petch and Dean Jones from Oberon RSL are set to help you celebrate New Year's Eve.

The Oberon RSL will also be welcoming back 70s and 80s tribute band Glam Jam, and Claire said they promise to put on a rocking good show. "They are a crowd favourite here and play plenty of hits that everyone will know," she said. "2022 has seen life return to normal for so may people so we have there is a good turnout and everyone comes to celebrate."

New Year's Eve celebrations will kick off around 8.30pm with both members and non-members welcome to join in the nights free entertainment.

Claire said that the New Year's Eve celebrations will be the first of many across 2023. "We have some great events planned for next year including Australia Day celebrations with lawn bowls, free entertainment and free food," she said. "We will also be hosting our Morning Melodies concert in council with help from a grant from Oberon Council."