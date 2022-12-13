Train derailment at Linden delays Blue Mountains services

A freight train derailment at Linden has seen buses replace trains on the Blue Mountains rail line.
The train derailed about 5am today, Bathurst MP Paul Toole posted on Facebook.
"The derailment has caused significant damage to track infrastructure between Lawson and Linden, which will take some time to repair," he said.
"As a result, 20 buses have been sourced to replace trains between Lithgow and Springwood, some are running now. There are also three trains operating a shuttle service between Katoomba and Lithgow."
Trains continue to run between Lithgow and Katoomba as well as between Springwood and Penrith, however these may not run as timetabled.
Transport for NSW recommends people allow plenty of extra travel time, listen for announcements and check transport apps for service updates.
