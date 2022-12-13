After a COVID induced break of two years, the Fish River Festival returned to O'Connell. In previous years the event has been held at the O'Connell Hotel, but as the hotel is closed for renovation his year's festival was moved to the grounds of St Thomas's Church. Nothing was lost by the move and the location was perfect, as was the weather.
Having the festival at this time of year is part of the tradition, and as Abby Smith from the group Smith & Jones said: "I know that Christmas can't be far away when the Fish River Festival starts."
Another part of the tradition is that the festival features musicians from the area immediately around O'Connell, with the furthest any had to travel this year being from Bathurst.
It must come as a surprise to people from outside the region, and maybe to many in it, that there is a thriving music industry right here. Kris Schubert from The Safety Of Life At Sea tells the story of being contacted by a radio station in Belgium that had come across one of the band's recordings.
"They were amazed that we could put together nine musicians to make a record at a studio in a town with only about 300 residents," he said.
A lot of the organisation for the even. falls on the community around O'Connell Public School, and Head Teacher Trish Forsyth is extremely enthusiastic.
"It's wonderful to see so many people here for the music and to see both past and current students performing alongside some very experienced players. We all look forward to this every year," she said.
The first act was the Occa Rockers, a group of students from the school. One of the biggest cheers of the day came when one of the singers approached the microphone and said
"Thanks for the great sound, Mike". (The sound man's name was actually Mark.)
Another great cheer went up for Lucy Precians, who showed that being really young doesn't stop you getting out in front of an audience. And then there was Maisie, who did some dancing for the crowd.
Nobody could have gone away disappointed, and the only complaint was that the show had to eventually stop to let everyone go home.
