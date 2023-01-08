Oberon Pony Club held their annual Gymkhana on Sunday, December 4 at their extensive and well maintained equestrian facilities on Abercrombie Road. The weather could not have been better, and it was a case of "third time lucky" after postponing twice due to the weather.
There were over 40 riders from the Central West and the Blue Mountain areas there to enjoy the warm sunny day with their ponies.
The day consisted of hacking events, dressage, show jumping and double chance sporting events. Oberon Pony Club has a reputation for a fun gymkhana and didn't disappoint, with a top five sporting shoot out to end the day.
"We couldn't have asked for better weather, particularly as we've had to postpone the event twice," said Kimberly Hill, club committee member and proud mother of one of the day's winners. "It's a day for fun as well as competition."
Congratulations go to all of the Age Champions and Reserve Champions and Lachlan Everall from Hartley who was awarded the highest point score of the day. A special mention should be made of local Oberon riders Gabby Dray (Age Champion), Maddison Whitley (Highest Local Point score, Highest Sporting Score and Age Champion) and Emily Hill (Age Champion and Sporting Shoot Out winner).
Oberon Pony Club would like to thank our judges, some local and some from further afield, and all the parents and other volunteers who helped to make the day run smoothly. Without volunteers prepared to give up their weekends most amateur sports would not continue to exist.
As well as volunteer officials, many clubs could not survive without sponsorship. The list of businesses sponsoring Oberon Pony Club is too long to put here but can be seen in the image below. Oberon Pony Club thanks all of the sponsors for their generosity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.