Oberon Review

Annual gymkhana at the Oberon Pony Club

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oberon Pony Club held their annual Gymkhana on Sunday, December 4 at their extensive and well maintained equestrian facilities on Abercrombie Road. The weather could not have been better, and it was a case of "third time lucky" after postponing twice due to the weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.