Can Assist gets a cheque from the Redfin Roundup

By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 13 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:04am
It wasn't just fishing that made the Redfin Roundup at Lake Oberon on November 26 and 27 notable. As well as the fishing, there was a raffle and gold coin donation to raise money for Can Assist.

