It wasn't just fishing that made the Redfin Roundup at Lake Oberon on November 26 and 27 notable. As well as the fishing, there was a raffle and gold coin donation to raise money for Can Assist.
A cheque for $1044.20 was handed over to the charity on December 8 at the Oberon Council Chambers.
"We would like to thank the people of Oberon for supporting Can Assist," said Anne Kirby when accepting the cheque.
"Without donations from the public we couldn't continue to provide services to people affected by cancer."
Operational since 1955, Can Assist (Cancer Patients Assistance Society of NSW) is a grass roots, not-for-profit organisation operating in 50 plus towns across country NSW. These branches are operated by close to 2,700 members who are all volunteers from their respective communities.
"Compared to those in metropolitan areas, rural cancer patients are diagnosed later, are more likely to die and seventeen times more likely to report geographical and financial barriers to care. Distance matters - it creates inequitable access to best treatment options. No matter the distance, assistance is never far away," the charity said.
To become involved or to make a donation, please contact the Oberon branch of Can Assist.
The winners of "Catch and Release" part of the fishing competition were:
48 trout were caught and released. 2020 redfin were caught and not released, because they are a pest and one purpose of the event was to remove them from the lake.
