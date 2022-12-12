A new touring regional exhibition from Arts OutWest showcases 20 of the region's most exciting visual artists as each responds to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times over the past two years. The exhibition opened on Saturday, December 3 at the Malachi Gilmore Hall in Oberon and ran over two weekends. The launch included a half hour session of original music by Kris Schubert who produced the While the World Waits album and performed one of the tracks with his band The Safety of Life at Sea.