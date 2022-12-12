Don't let anyone tell you that there's no art or culture west of the Blue Mountains.
A new touring regional exhibition from Arts OutWest showcases 20 of the region's most exciting visual artists as each responds to original music reflecting on the challenging and changing times over the past two years. The exhibition opened on Saturday, December 3 at the Malachi Gilmore Hall in Oberon and ran over two weekends. The launch included a half hour session of original music by Kris Schubert who produced the While the World Waits album and performed one of the tracks with his band The Safety of Life at Sea.
"The last two years have been tough in the arts. Lockdowns and loss of work ran right across all artforms. Live shows took a hammering. We wanted to help by creating opportunities for those most affected," said exhibition curator, Arts OutWest's Steven Cavanagh.
"Last year Arts OutWest commissioned 15 Central West songwriters to each write a track reflecting their experiences of 2020. We created a compilation album of original music titled While the World Waits," Cavanagh explains. "Then we opened the conversation up to visual artists to see what they were feeling."
Songs on the album were performed by Lueth Ajak (Bathurst), Josh Maynard (Cowra), Lynda Manwaring (Orange), Gavin Bowles (Hampton), Gabbi Bolt (Bathurst), Genni Kane (Millthorpe), BC and the Foot Falcons (Grenfell), Adam Kerezy (Lake Cargelligo), The Safety of Life at Sea (O'Connell), Adam Enslow (Forbes), Amy Viola (Orange), Nerida Cuddy (Canowindra), Gracey Denham-Jones (Parkes), Andy Baylor (Cowra) and Smith & Jones (Bathurst).
In 2022, artists from across the Central West were asked to use the album of music as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. The resulting While the World Waits Exhibition is a curated works of selected artists, each responding to one or more tracks, title or words on the album. The exhibition showcases work from across all mediums. There is painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles.
The featured artists are Gus Armstrong (Rylstone), Laura Baker (Blayney), Helen Carpenter (Grenfell), Steven Cavanagh (Hill End), Gemma Clipsham (Bathurst), Bev Coe (Condobolin), Heather Dunn (Bathurst), Lise Edwards (Lithgow), Harrie Fasher (Portland), Robert Hirschmann (Portland), Cate McCarthy (Yetholme), Hugh McKinnon (Orange), Christine McMillan (Kandos), Shani Nottingham (Cowra), Timothy Seager (Bathurst), Henry Simmons and the River Yarners (Bathurst), Bridget Thomas (Bathurst), Jane Tonks (Orange), Heather Vallance (Orange) and Stephan de Wit (Parkes).
The While the World Waits Exhibition will travel to venues across Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin LGAs. Look for announcements in your town.
Based in Bathurst, Arts OutWest is committed to promoting, facilitating, educating and advocating for arts and cultural development for the Central West.
