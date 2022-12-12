Oberon Review

Work starts on Living Legends and memorial rose garden at Oberon Common

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:29pm, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time coming, but work has finally started on the basalt rock wall to replace the aging timber retaining wall in the Oberon Common. This will lead on to creation of the Living Treasures wall and the memorial rose garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.