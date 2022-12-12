It's been a long time coming, but work has finally started on the basalt rock wall to replace the aging timber retaining wall in the Oberon Common. This will lead on to creation of the Living Treasures wall and the memorial rose garden.
"The Living Treasures is a group of prominent Oberon residents recognised for their contributions to the Oberon community through the commissioning of professional caricatures in the early 1990s. The caricatures were done by well known caricaturist Mick Joite. Each caricature has a very recognisable pencil sketch and an outline of the person's life which is generally in the person's own words," said Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam.
"The Living Treasures were displayed for many years in the Robert Hooper Centre which tended to limit the number of people who saw them. The location also meant that these valuable historical items needed to be regularly moved when events were held in the centre. The constant moving and rehanging of the caricatures put the original items at risk.
"Funding was made available to produce etched metal copies of each Living Treasure to be displayed permanently in The Common. The original Living Legends caricatures will be stored safely as historical artefacts."
The project has faced many difficulties over the past year, as have many other building and construction jobs. The wet weather has affected much construction work and this has had a knock-on effect as projects are delayed and the staff, equipment and materials were not available when required.
This has also caused costs to rise, and at the November meeting of Oberon Council it was moved to increase the funding of the project by $50,000. Part of the problem was that one of the important contractors had to pull out of part of the project to meet the demands of their other clients and finding a replacement for that part of the work was difficult as again everyone was trying to catch up with delayed commitments.
The good news is that contractors have been found and the concrete foundations are now in place. The next stage is to build the stone wall and Oberon stonemasons Glenroy Stone will be doing more of their excellent work. Examples of Glenroy Stone's work can be seen on the bases of the signs welcoming motorists to Oberon.
The final stage will be the development of the memorial rose garden, and work is expected to start on this in the new year.
