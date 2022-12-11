Savvy golfers take advantage of smaller field

Just a dozen golfers were plying their trade on the course in the Thursday afternoon twelve-hole social handicap event this week.
Alan Cairney took advantage of the smaller field, and his round of 26 points gave him a win. Peter Ryan was the runner-up, and Peter Marks was closest to the pin on the 7th hole. Laurie Murphy won himself a ball.
Saturday Morning started a little on the chilly side. However, it soon warmed to a lovely mild summer day. A field of thirty played a Stableford round. The conditions were good, and the scores improved dramatically with the course drying out. Anthony Miller had a fine round for 38 points to win A-grade.
Darren Gordon wasn't far behind to be the runner-up on a countback with 37 points. Mitch Kelly, with a newly minted handicap, was too good for the rest in B-grade to easily win with 41 points. Matt Foran was the runner-up with a good round of 38 points.
The nearest the pin on the 1st hole went to Barry Lang, just 70 cm from the cup; Alan Cairney was the best on the 7th hole, 3 meters from the pin. Balls went to Alan Cairney, Adrian Poulten, Kevin McGrath, Sam Gascoigne, Peter Griffiths, Mark Mathews and Anthony McGrath.
On Sunday, five members travelled to Lithgow for the Lithgow Open. While the Lithgow course was in good condition, the scoring was difficult.
Next Saturday is the Christmas Ambrose, sponsored by Kevin and Stella McGrath. Get your teams organised and try to include a potential new member in the team. The following Saturday will be a Stableford event on Christmas eve. This event is tallied with the round on boxing day and new years day for a trophy sponsored by Eric Whalan.
