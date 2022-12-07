Jemena have responded to claims on social media that customers are receiving compensation for the recent gas outage in Oberon, Lithgow, Wallerawang, and Bathurst.
According to Jemena, posts claiming a customer had received $350 in compensation over the phone were inaccurate.
"We are aware of the social media commentary, however this is inaccurate, and no compensation is being provided," A Spokesperson for Jemena said in a statement.
The spokesperson also noted that the incident that caused a major gas outage didn't occur on Jemena's pipeline.
"The incident did not occur on Jemena's pipeline network (the Young to Lithgow Pipeline is owned by APA). The outage on the pipeline is believed to be due to flooding," The Spokesperson said.
Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang were left without gas supply from November 3, after flooding caused major damage to the pipeline.
The gas crisis came to an end on November 21, when a temporary pipeline was installed at the site of the damaged Young to Lithgow site.
"I have found it really heart warming to see how our community is looking after one another at this time and how resilient our community is. Keep up the good work," Mayor of Oberon, Mark Kellam said at the time.
"This has been a very difficult time for our residents and businesses. There has been widespread fear, confusion, and disruption, so it's really important to know that the end of this crisis is in sight and that life can return to normal," Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said at the time.
