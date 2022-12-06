Oberon turned out for a bonfire and fireworks display at the Oberon Showground on Saturday, December 3. Unlike the last time a bonfire was held there the weather was perfect.
On the previous occasion it rained for several days after the wood for the fire was stacked up and even more on the day and the RFS had to reverse their normal practice of putting out fires by finding out how to light them in the rain when the wood was soaking wet.
Somebody asked "What's the occasion?" about this bonfire and was immediately told that there was no occasion, it was just a chance for everyone in Oberon to go out for a night, talk to friends and neighbours and generally have a good time.
No excuse is needed and the people who run the Oberon Showground should be thanked and congratulated for putting on bonfires and other entertainments for no reason other than that it seems like a good idea at the time. And to be honest, who doesn't like a good bonfire and some fireworks?
