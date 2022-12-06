Oberon Review
Photos

Bonfire and fireworks at the Oberon Showground

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:19pm
Oberon turned out for a bonfire and fireworks display at the Oberon Showground on Saturday, December 3. Unlike the last time a bonfire was held there the weather was perfect.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

