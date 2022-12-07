Oberon Men's Shed sends Christmas Greetings to our local community.
The Shed will be open right through the Christmas break, and extends the usual invitation to all local blokes to come along and enjoy a bit of camaraderie, have a coffee, a chat and have a look at the activities that take place in the tin shed in the showground.
The Shed is now under the guidance of new President, Arthur Parker, who is further developing the Shed's activities. Those include woodwork, bicycle repairs and sales, gardening, and good old-fashioned conversation with a coffee or two.
The Oberon Men's Shed is led by its members and any activities are voluntary, the only stipulation in coming to the shed is socialising, telling a few tall stories, and drinking coffee.
In 2023, the Shed will be expanding woodcraft activities under the guidance of Arthur and Roy, preparing top quality bicycles for sale under Arthur Robinson and his brother Robert's care and gardening/lawn care under the guidance of Mike. As we return to normal after COVID19 there are plans to hold some excursions to places that would interest all blokes.
If you are new to Oberon, a long-term local or someone who is looking for friendship then Oberon Men's Shed is just the place for you.
We are open for socialising and lunch every Tuesday and you will find someone at the Shed most days.
Opening hours on Tuesdays are from 9.30am until around 2.30pm. The Shed is in the Oberon Showground just past the Sheep Pavilion on the right as you enter from Ross Street. Phone contacts are 0419 144 165 (President Arthur) or 0408 606 889 (Secretary Dave).
