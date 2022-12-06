November threw some wild weather at Oberon gardeners once again. There was more rain than anyone really needed and even a couple of light snowfalls to remind everyone that spring in Oberon doesn't always mean warm, sunny days.
However, Oberon gardeners are never deterred and revel in any chance to enjoy the last month of spring in this beautiful district. This month's Garden Showcase once again demonstrates that we can still work through anything that Mother Nature can deliver.
Two lovely and very different gardens were nominated for November.
The town garden of Sue and Bruce Lothian at 61 Curtis St demonstrates a quiet serenity which could be enjoyed most of the year. This is the chosen Showcase Garden for November and $100 worth of shop local vouchers are on their way to Curtis St. The garden is quite large, running around three sides of the house, and feels more like a park than a private garden.
"Yes, it's big," Bruce Lothian said.
"But I just sit on the ride-on mower and don't notice the time. It was a bit overgrown when we moved here and there's been a lot of work done, but we enjoy it and the birds it brings."
Runners up were the owners of 875 Lowes Mount Road, who have developed their country garden over a lengthy period so it has achieved a natural maturity which can be appreciated and enjoyed even at a distance.
Congratulations to gardeners at both locations.
The Oberon Garden Showcase is supported by the Oberon Council with a $100 shop local voucher as the prize each month. If you see - or own - a garden which you think is worthy of nomination for Showcase, contact Lexi (0410 530 698), Rosalie (0413 360 800) or Susan (0438 264 857) by December 15th. Judging is done from the street without any disruption to the owners.
