Oberon Review

November winners of the Garden Showcase

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:57pm, first published 12:30pm
November threw some wild weather at Oberon gardeners once again. There was more rain than anyone really needed and even a couple of light snowfalls to remind everyone that spring in Oberon doesn't always mean warm, sunny days.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

