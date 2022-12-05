Oberon Review

Getting closer to the end of the school yewar

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:45am, first published 10:00am
A big day out for everyone.

St Joseph's Catholic School

Our Year 5/6 Students had an amazing 2 days in Sydney taking in the sights and learning a great deal about Australia's diverse history. They visited Mary MacKillop Museum, St Mary's Cathedral, Australian Museum, Sydney Tower and Sydney Botanic Gardens. All of this was topped off with a ferry ride on the harbour. All students are to be commended for the exemplary behaviour and enthusiasm throughout the excursion. They were an absolute pleasure to take! A special thank you as well to the parents who had to transport students to Lithgow at the very last minute on Monday morning following a hiccup with the train. We certainly couldn't have done it without you!

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

