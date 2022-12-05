This term in Year 5 has been filled with fun, learning and adventure, it's hard to believe that another school year has come to a close. Students have taken part in a leadership reflection day, an overnight excursion to Sydney, Life Education visit and weekly sport rotations. Term 4 provides students an opportunity to review content covered this year in Maths and Literacy. Our Religious Education unit explores the season of Advent with the traditions of the Church discussed and our journey towards Christmas. In art, students are having fun with foil and papier mache creating a Christmas gnome. Our Science unit for this term has focused on changes to the Earth's surface, the classroom is a hive of activity where students have been putting their engineering and model making skills to use with the creation of seismographs to measure Earthquakes, working models of volcanoes, tsunamis and landslides as well as a firenado and cyclone.