Our Year 5/6 Students had an amazing 2 days in Sydney taking in the sights and learning a great deal about Australia's diverse history. They visited Mary MacKillop Museum, St Mary's Cathedral, Australian Museum, Sydney Tower and Sydney Botanic Gardens. All of this was topped off with a ferry ride on the harbour. All students are to be commended for the exemplary behaviour and enthusiasm throughout the excursion. They were an absolute pleasure to take! A special thank you as well to the parents who had to transport students to Lithgow at the very last minute on Monday morning following a hiccup with the train. We certainly couldn't have done it without you!
This term in Year 5 has been filled with fun, learning and adventure, it's hard to believe that another school year has come to a close. Students have taken part in a leadership reflection day, an overnight excursion to Sydney, Life Education visit and weekly sport rotations. Term 4 provides students an opportunity to review content covered this year in Maths and Literacy. Our Religious Education unit explores the season of Advent with the traditions of the Church discussed and our journey towards Christmas. In art, students are having fun with foil and papier mache creating a Christmas gnome. Our Science unit for this term has focused on changes to the Earth's surface, the classroom is a hive of activity where students have been putting their engineering and model making skills to use with the creation of seismographs to measure Earthquakes, working models of volcanoes, tsunamis and landslides as well as a firenado and cyclone.
In Pre-Kinder this week we had lots of fun learning about the /h/ sound for Happy House! We also traced some shapes and pre-writing patterns. The sun was shining so we learned how to play the game fruit salad and linked this with our discussion and drawings about what a healthy lunchbox looks like. Invitations for the Pre Kinder Graduation also went home this week. This will be held at 9am on Monday 12th December at St Ignatius Church.
On Friday, December 2 Oberon High School welcomed students from their new 2023 Year 7 cohort. Year 6 students from Rockley Public, Black Springs Public, St. Joseph's Catholic Primary and Oberon Public came together for transition into High School. While meeting new faces at the school, students enjoyed Visual Arts, Science, Technology Mandatory - Metal, English and Food Technology.
Sixteen Oberon High School students were awarded Semester 2 100% attendance certificates and vouchers. This was double the students from Semester 1. Congratulations to our students.
Oberon Public School students in K-2 visited the Oberon Museum on Wednesday November 30. Students enjoyed investigating and learning about our town's history through a variety of artefacts and memorabilia. They explored a 1930s clay streetscape, Babcock cottage, agricultural artefacts, a timber and forestry display and more.
A special thanks to the volunteers at the Oberon Museum; their time and dedication made our visit enjoyable for all.
Oberon Public School held their school leader elections with all students and staff completing their preferences for their school leaders for 2023. Students from Year 5 went through a process of nominations and then presented their election campaigns at an assembly. The successful candidates for 2023 are: Ryder Saul, Mia Holden, Cooper Thompson and Cattleya Maloney.
