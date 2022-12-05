Despite the wonderful weather and conditions, the Thursday golfers didn't roll up in the usual numbers. Just twelve played the twelve-hole social handicap event this week. Sean Mooney was in top form; his round of 29 points gave him an easy win. Laurie Murphy was the runner-up with 28 points. Alan Cairney was closest to the pin on the first hole. Balls went to David Zhou, Mick McKechnie, Peter Ryan and Alan Cairney.
Saturday was a medal round and, in addition, a putting competition. There was an excellent field of forty-four players. The course was in wonderful condition, with a bit of bounce and run returning due to the warm sunny weather.
Peter Hutchinson was in fine form; he won the A-grade competition with a score of 84/71. Also, he was nearest the pin on the first and seventh holes and won the putting with 27 putts. Adrian Poulten was the runner-up with a good round of 87/71. Rob McGrath won the A-grade scratch ball with a round of 79. B-Grade was hotly contested this week. Phil Cummings had a marvellous round of 83/66 to win. John Coyle was the runner-up with his best round of 95/68. Phil won the B-grade scratch ball and the putting with 27 putts. Hugh O'Neil was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Eric Whalan, Neil Whalan, Barry Lang, Darren Gordon and Luke Christie-Johnston.
Next week's golf will be a Stableford round. On Sunday, Lithgow golf club have their Open day, and it is hoped that we can have a good representation there to support them. We have our traditional Christmas Ambrose on Saturday, the 17th of December. This event is sponsored by Kevin and Stella McGrath. Get your teams organised; this a great opportunity to include potential golfers or people that don't often play.
