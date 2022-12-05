Oberon Review

By Barry Lang
December 5 2022
Despite the wonderful weather and conditions, the Thursday golfers didn't roll up in the usual numbers. Just twelve played the twelve-hole social handicap event this week. Sean Mooney was in top form; his round of 29 points gave him an easy win. Laurie Murphy was the runner-up with 28 points. Alan Cairney was closest to the pin on the first hole. Balls went to David Zhou, Mick McKechnie, Peter Ryan and Alan Cairney.

