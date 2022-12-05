Peter Hutchinson was in fine form; he won the A-grade competition with a score of 84/71. Also, he was nearest the pin on the first and seventh holes and won the putting with 27 putts. Adrian Poulten was the runner-up with a good round of 87/71. Rob McGrath won the A-grade scratch ball with a round of 79. B-Grade was hotly contested this week. Phil Cummings had a marvellous round of 83/66 to win. John Coyle was the runner-up with his best round of 95/68. Phil won the B-grade scratch ball and the putting with 27 putts. Hugh O'Neil was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Eric Whalan, Neil Whalan, Barry Lang, Darren Gordon and Luke Christie-Johnston.