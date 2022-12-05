Oberon Review

Radio plays come back to the Malachi

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated December 6 2022 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Before television came along, a Sunday night ritual in many homes was to settle down after dinner to hear a play on the radio. These plays were often performed by professional actors and the audience had to use their imagination for the scenery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.