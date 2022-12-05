Before television came along, a Sunday night ritual in many homes was to settle down after dinner to hear a play on the radio. These plays were often performed by professional actors and the audience had to use their imagination for the scenery.
On Sunday, November 27, radio plays returned to Oberon and no venue could be more appropriate than the Malachi Gilmore Hall which was built when drama on the radio was a very big thing.
Two plays were recorded using local amateur performers, many of whom had never met each other before the day.
For each, the cast had an initial read through the script and a single rehearsal with microphones before the final performance and recording. Nobody knew before the day which parts they would play, although there was a bit of typecasting having a journalist play the part of a newspaper photographer.
The first play was "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Paul Gallico, first dramatised on December 25, 1949, as Attraction 66 of the NBC's Radio City Playhouse series.
Produced and directed by Lucy East on this occasion, the play tells the story of newspaper reporter Perry Brown and photographer Al Vogel being ordered by their Editor to locate two goats and a red wagon on Christmas Eve to satisfy a demand by the paper's proprietor.
The play is about the attempt by several of history's villains and anti-heroes to disrupt Christmas and corrupt humanity.
The production for Radio Malachi Oberon was produced by Lucy East and directed by Wayne Barker.
The actors for the two plays were Peter Bowditch, Robyn Wiseman, Grant Johnston, Patricia Walters, Paul Everley, Karen Everley, Tim Churches, Di Coleman, Ian Gordon, Ainslie Jenkins, Trish Lane, Natasha Saboisky, Neville Ross, Peter Jenkin, Phillipa Paige, Trent Oliver, Lyn Turner and Amanda Evans.
"Thanks for the fun last Sunday - Johnny and I got a real kick from organising the Radio Plays in a Day and this satisfaction is enormously due to everyone throwing their hats in and sharing their spirited fun," producer Lucy East said.
The event was made possible with support from the NSW Government and funding is in place to run another two days like it in 2023. The recordings are now in post-production, with the addition of the music that was used at the Malachi at the time. The shows will be available for listening shortly.
