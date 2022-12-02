A critical incident investigation is underway following the death of a man in custody.
Just before 9.30am on Thursday, officers from Central West Police District attended a home in Amaroo Crescent, following reports of a domestic violence incident.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Orange Police Station.
Police said a short time later the man became ill and he was treated at the police station by NSW Ambulance paramedics before he was taken to Orange Hospital under police guard.
The man was medically discharged from hospital on Thursday night and taken to Orange Police Station, where he "assisted police with further inquiries."
At about 10am on Friday, officers called the NSW Ambulance Service to return to the police station over concerns for the man's welfare.
Despite their efforts, the man died in custody.
A critical incident team from Chifley Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
