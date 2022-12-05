'Hard to believe': Oberon still has no way to record accurate weather data

How wet has this November been in Oberon compared to last year?
This seems like an easy question to answer when you look back on O'Connell Road being washed away, the damage done to the crossing at Native Dog Creek on Sewells Creek Road, the flooding in Bathurst, the water pouring over the Oberon Dam spillway and other signs of a lot of rain happening.
The surprising thing is that nobody knows the answer to the question, because no weather data has been collected in Oberon since at least August 2020. Information about Oberon's weather is collected from measuring stations many kilometres away.
The Bureau of Meteorology was questioned about the situation and provided the following response:
"Weather data from the Oberon (Albion Street) observer station can be found on the Bureau's website. This data covers the period from 1891 to 2022.
"Until August 2020, data from the Oberon observer station was collected manually. The observer is no longer available, so the site has been closed while an alternate solution is sought - either an automated weather station or a replacement manual observer.
"The closest representative automatic weather station at a similar altitude is at Mount Boyce approximately 60 kilometres from Oberon, and there is a rainfall site reporting at Oberon - 63293 Oberon (Jenolan Caves Rd)."
Mount Boyce, two kilometres north of Blackheath, and Jenolan Caves Road are not places where reliable data about weather conditions in Oberon township can be collected.
The official rainfall figures are 205mm for November 2021 and 189mm for 2022. The only measurement that seems to agree with experience is the 71mm recorded on November 14 this year, the day when all the roads were cut. This was the highest rainfall ever recorded for a November day. It appears that sometimes the figures might be correct, or at least approximate, but they aren't measured in Oberon itself.
Between 2007 and 2018, data for rainfall, temperature, humidity and wind speed were collected at a weather station in Albion Street by local resident Marjorie Armstrong. When she retired, attempts to replace her were unsuccessful.
"It was a 365 days a year job," Armstrong said, "with readings taken twice a day."
The lack of good weather information is of concern for all locals.
"Without an official weather station in Oberon long term statistical analysis of our climate in Oberon is at risk. You can't use data from somewhere like Mount Boyce. It just does not work," Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam said.
Calare MP Andrew Gee agreed.
"It's hard to believe that Oberon doesn't have an official weather station," Mr Gee said.
"It's essential to have accurate data, and to rely on weather stations that are up to 60 kilometres away by road just seems to me to be crazy. I'll be contacting the Bureau of Meteorology and the relevant Minister responsible. It's so important for a range of reasons that we have an accurate reading of what's happening with the climate."
To answer the original question - we just don't know for sure.
