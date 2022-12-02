Block out the weekend of December 16-18 in your diary because you will be joining in the free fun of Oberon's End Of Year Spectacular to bring the community together in celebration.
Events are free thanks to NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Grant Program and supported by the Oberon Business & Tourism Association.
Friday night sees a free concert at the Oberon Common. There will be an array of local performers singing carols and other favourite tunes. It starts at 5pm so bring something to eat and something to sit on. And your voice too, because there will be audience participation.
Saturday will see Oberon Street closed off from 4:30pm for night markets, a free community barbeque and a light display. Stall holders are always wanted for markets, call the Council's Community Services Team on 6329 8100 or send an email to community@oberon.nsw.gov.au.
The fun continues on Sunday with a concert at Oberon RSL from 11am-12:30, followed by a free light lunch.
Guests will be entertained by Oberon local Chloe Swannell who will be inviting you to sing along to a selection of 60/70/80s songs with the odd Christmas melody included. Not knowing the words will be no excuse as lyric books will be provided.
Many will know Chloe and her work; she has been entertaining the Oberon Community in a volunteer capacity since school. Now a professional musician Chloe performs all over the Central West. Bookings essential: call Kathy Sajowitz 0428 543 693 or email dietmar.sajowitz@bigpond.com.
