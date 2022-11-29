Oberon Review
Court

Troy Robert Goodwin to serve a term of jail in the community after pleading guilty to a string of charges in Bathurst Local Court

Updated November 29 2022 - 2:12pm, first published 2:11pm
Man with 'horrific' past to serve term of jail after assaulting someone in their home

AN ALCOHOL fuelled verbal argument that turned physical has resulted in a term of jail to be served in the community for a 34-year-old man.

