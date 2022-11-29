When 90 people turn out for a concert on a Friday night in Oberon it shows that something good is expected, and the audience at the Malachi Gilmore Hall to hear Melinda Schneider were not disappointed.
The night of country music started with a set from Bathurst singer and guitarist Findlay Webb who showed that you don't have to go all the way to Tamworth for a dose of country style. This is someone who will be headlining his own shows one day.
Melinda Schneider comes with a formidable reputation with a resume that includes two nominations for Best Country Album in the annual ARIA Awards and eleven Australian Entertainment Mo awards. Then there's the six Golden Guitar awards. She did a bit of name dropping on the night, but that excusable for someone who has worked with the best in the business. Possibly the best anecdote of the night was that she had written a song that she thought would be suitable for Paul Kelly but wasn't sure how to find him. A chance meeting with Kelly on Coogee beach led to a collaboration and another Golden Guitar.
The performance on the night was never less than excellent and would have pleased even someone who was not a fan of country music. Backed by just two musicians, Schneider held the audience with a mixture of her own compositions and some familiar tunes by well known country artists such as Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt and even a number by the Bee Gees.
Comments from the audience were all enthusiastic and favourable.
"I thoroughly enjoyed it," one person said.
"I can't wait for her next concert here."
"It was a wonderful way to spend a Friday night, or any other night."
"I love the way the Malachi has brought such good music to Oberon."
One thing that featured in many of the comments was the splendid acoustics of the hall. "It's because of the Caneite ceiling," said Johnny East. "It was just an accident that the original builders used it and left us the legacy." Caneite was invented in the early 1930s as a way for CSR to profitably use a waste material from sugar cane processing, and was manufactured in factories at Pyrmont and Rhodes.
Again, Lucy and Johnny East have to be congratulated for bringing the Malachi Gilmore Hall back to life and for providing much needed entertainment for Oberon.
