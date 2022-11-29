Melinda Schneider comes with a formidable reputation with a resume that includes two nominations for Best Country Album in the annual ARIA Awards and eleven Australian Entertainment Mo awards. Then there's the six Golden Guitar awards. She did a bit of name dropping on the night, but that excusable for someone who has worked with the best in the business. Possibly the best anecdote of the night was that she had written a song that she thought would be suitable for Paul Kelly but wasn't sure how to find him. A chance meeting with Kelly on Coogee beach led to a collaboration and another Golden Guitar.