Oberon Review
Photos

Melinda Schneider gave a great performance at the Malachi Gilmore Hall

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When 90 people turn out for a concert on a Friday night in Oberon it shows that something good is expected, and the audience at the Malachi Gilmore Hall to hear Melinda Schneider were not disappointed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.