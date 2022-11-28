Oberon Showground Land Managers were in some very good company as a finalist in the 2022 NSW Government Crown Land Manager Excellence Awards.
The awards were announced at the Fairmont Resort in Leura on Friday, November 25, with the finalists in the category being the Ashby Hall Reserve, Glenreagh Public Recreation Reserve Land Manager, Oberon Showground Land Managers and the Bobin School of Arts.
And the winner was Oberon Showground Land Managers! Everyone in Oberon must congratulate the group on being recognised as the best there is in the state.
Three of Oberon's Land Managers were present at the function, Malcolm Graham, Meg Low and Glen Stewart. The other members of the committee are Wayne White, Derelle Brien, Bree Rowlandson and Troy Fitzpatrick.
"We were absolutely thrilled just to reach the finals, but winning shows what a small group can do," the group said in a statement.
"The Oberon Showground Land Managers have done outstanding work to improve facilities at the showground," State member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole said.
In their application the group described their activities:
"Oberon Showground Land Managers manage the reserve, which includes sheep and cattle yards, horse stables, trotting tracks and rodeo/camp draft yards, and a multipurpose hall. Some of their contributions include installing sensor security lighting throughout the grounds, establishing online booking, employing a full-time cleaner and installing new water taps in the camping area."
They didn't have to just beat three other land management groups. New South Wales has more than 34,000 Crown reserves covering an area of around 3.1 million hectares. These reserves are showgrounds, parks, sporting venues, caravan parks, community halls and more.
A statement from the NSW Government in launching the awards said: "Crown reserves make a positive contribution to the social, economic, environmental, and cultural features of NSW. Crown reserves are managed in partnership between the NSW State government and the community. This Award will recognise a reserve manager organisation that is involved in the care, control, or management of an NSW Crown reserve. The award winner will exemplify an outstanding community service ethos, dedication and commitment to their communities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.