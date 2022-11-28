It was anther busy Saturday around Oberon on November 26.
Oberon Rotary received a grant of $10,000 from the Queen's Jubilee planting program to plant trees as part of the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee - seventy years on the Throne.
Many trees have already been planted around the Rotary Lookout on Abercrombie Road with the final planting being an oak, apparently the late Queen's favourite tree.
The event was attended by members of Oberon Rotary and the public as well as federal member for Calare, Andrew Gee MP, and local councillors Mayor Mark Kellam and Helen Hayden. The drum and pipe band from Scots All Saints College provided a musical interlude. A light lunch followed the proceedings, with a celebratory cake.
"The Queen's life was defined by service. How appropriate that Oberon's dynamic Rotarians, who also devote themselves to the service of others, should drive and deliver this wonderful initiative," Andrew Gee MP said.
A large crowd gathered at the Reef Reserve on Lake Oberon for a fishing competition on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27. The weather was perfect and the fish were biting.
With support from partners such as DestinationNSW, Fishcare, and Oberon Outdoor and Electronic, anglers of all ages and skill levels to were welcomed. The event had an array of prizes for the largest catch, biggest bag, age categories, and lucky door prizes. Anglers could enjoy a sausage sizzle and demonstrations from participating sponsors.
For people new to fishing, there was a free "Try fishing" class with all equipment supplied and instruction form experienced anglers.
A quite large steam powered traction engine appeared in the middle of the shopping centre. These machines were used to provide power for farm activities such as sawing wood, powering shearing sheds and anything else that required a portable source of power. Unfortunately, nobody was available to talk about the history of this particular machine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.