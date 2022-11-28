With less than four weeks to go, Oberon is getting into the spirit of the Christmas season.
The busiest people in town have been those selling Christmas decorations, and the obvious places to look for things to celebrate the season have been Kringle Cottage and Rosedale Gifts.
The display at Kringle Cottage is quite spectacular.
"I think it's my favourite time of year," Anna Shaw, owner of Kringle Cottage said.
The amount of foot traffic through the store shows that Oberon's residents are getting just as excited as Anna about decorating their homes for the season.
Along the street, Wayne and Kate Maher at Rosedale Gifts are also doing brisk business.
"Christmas seems to come round more often these days," Wayne Maher said.
"But we love it."
Not only the gift shops are gearing up for Christmas. There's Christmas puddings in the window at Oberon Farm Meats, reindeer sitting inside The Hub Pizza and every Christmas card anyone could ever want at the Oberon Newsagency.
Both supermarkets have displays of Christmas goods including some delicious looking hams and fairy lights are starting to appear in many shop windows.
The churches are also getting ready for their biggest celebration of the year. The combined churches will be having a carol singing, as will St Aidans at Black Springs. Services will be held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in all churches and there will be a combined churches Christmas lunch.
