Last week was one of the biggest weeks on the Oberon Golf Club's calendar. On Monday it was the Ladies' Open, Friday we hosted Oberon Council Golf day and Saturday and Sunday were the Men's Open event.
Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, fourteen players were on the course in very pleasant conditions. Laurie Murphy was the winner with 24 points. Sean Mooney was nearest the pin on the 1st hole and the runner-up with 23 points. Balls went to Eric Whalan, Hamish Gidley-Baird, David Zhou and Ben Turner.
On Friday, 250 players competed in the Oberon Council Golf day. There were visitors from Councils throughout the central west and sponsors and suppliers from throughout NSW. The hole-in-one prize on the first hole was a major attraction. Caterpillar sponsored this event, offering a small Caterpillar excavator as the prize if anyone could have a hole-in-one.
On Saturday, the men were joined by some of the ladies in a four-ball competition. There were three events run. The winner of the men's four ball was Sam Gascoigne with Dave King. Kevin Whalan and Peter Ryan the runners-up. The mixed event was won by Barry Lang and Jenn Capel, followed by Anthony and Glenny McGrath. Shannon Foley and Glenny McGrath were the ladies' winners. Dennis O'Connell was closest to the pin on the first hole, and Gareth Samuel was closest to the pin on the 9th hole. Balls went to Andrew Yeo, L Chadwick, Neil Whalan, Laurie Murphy, Mitch Kelly, Sam Gascoigne, Matt Foran, Barry Lang, Hugh O'Neil and Anthony McGrath.
On Sunday, Oberon welcomed visitors from nine different clubs to play in our Open event sponsored by Ray White Emms Mooney and Reckless Brewing. The weather was very kind to us. It is probably the first weekend in six months where we have had sunny warm weather. The golf course was in wonderful condition despite a few wet areas.
For the first time in several years, one of our local golfers won the A-grade scratch event. Rob McGrath had a very good round of 72, and Andrew Burton from Lithgow was the runner-up with a round of 74. Andrew Yeo was the A-grade handicap winner. Phil Cummings was the B-grade Scratch winner with a good round of 90, and Linore Zamparini was the runner-up with a round of 92. David Zhou was the B-grade handicap winner with a round of 95/70.
The feature event for our local golfers was the Keith Cleton Memorial event, which ran over two days - the aggregate Stableford scores from Saturday and Sunday. Mick English was the winner with two solid rounds. The Cleton family were on hand for the presentation remembering Keith's loss ten years ago.
Golf next Saturday will be an eighteen-hole Stroke event playing for the monthly medal and putting competition.
Photos attached of Ian Fowler (Reckless Brewing) with Rob McGrath and captain Andrew Yeo and a photo of Mick English with Keith Cleton's mother and granddaughter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.