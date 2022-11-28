Oberon Review

Oberon's golfers keep busy

By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 29 2022 - 10:02am, first published 8:39am
Last week was one of the biggest weeks on the Oberon Golf Club's calendar. On Monday it was the Ladies' Open, Friday we hosted Oberon Council Golf day and Saturday and Sunday were the Men's Open event.

Peter Bowditch

