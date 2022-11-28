On Saturday, the men were joined by some of the ladies in a four-ball competition. There were three events run. The winner of the men's four ball was Sam Gascoigne with Dave King. Kevin Whalan and Peter Ryan the runners-up. The mixed event was won by Barry Lang and Jenn Capel, followed by Anthony and Glenny McGrath. Shannon Foley and Glenny McGrath were the ladies' winners. Dennis O'Connell was closest to the pin on the first hole, and Gareth Samuel was closest to the pin on the 9th hole. Balls went to Andrew Yeo, L Chadwick, Neil Whalan, Laurie Murphy, Mitch Kelly, Sam Gascoigne, Matt Foran, Barry Lang, Hugh O'Neil and Anthony McGrath.