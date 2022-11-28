Oberon Review

Oberon Council gets a share of $50 million fund to repair potholes and road damage

By Newsroom
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duckmaloi Road, just outside Oberon. Photo: Peter Bowditch

Oberon Council has been allocated a portion of the NSW Government's $50 million pothole war chest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.