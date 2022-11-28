Oberon Council gets a share of $50 million fund to repair potholes and road damage

Oberon Council has been allocated a portion of the NSW Government's $50 million pothole war chest.
Council will receive $335,330 in funding to fast-track pothole repairs.
While ACM mastheads across western NSW have lobbied hard for improved road conditions across the regional network for months following the prolonged La Nina period and the impact that's having on roads across the region.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said all 94 regional councils that applied for funding had been approved for grants.
Elsewhere, Lithgow City Council ($315,257), Mid-Western Regional Council ($778,670), Parkes Shire Council ($744,928), Forbes Shire Council ($639,542), Blayney Shire Council ($250,682) and Orange City Council ($176,628) also received funding.
Dubbo has been awarded almost $1m - $955,707 to be exact - while Narromine Shire Council will work with $575,608 to repair potholes. Bathurst Regional Council $419,975. That brings the total pothole repair budget for the bulk of the Central West to over $5.3m.
The councils will receive the funds from December. The NSW Government estimates around 420,000 potholes will be repaired with the $50m funding.
"That's money going straight into the bank accounts ... to help them cover the extra costs and workload pressures following this year's unprecedented rain and storms," Mr Farraway said.
"These grants are a rapid injection of cash to help councils get on with the job of repairing potholes to get us through the wet summer ahead.
"This additional support will help councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles."
The NSW road network is more than 180,000 kilometres long, with councils currently responsible for maintaining well in excess 85 per cent of it, including regional and local roads.
