Oberon Correctional Centre and 'areas within' Bathurst Jail to close temporarily

Oberon Correctional Centre will be temporarily closed after the current Young Adult Offender Program (YAOP) cohort has concluded. During the period without inmates, existing contracts will be maintained and works release will continue through different arrangements.

Maintenance and upgrade works will occur together with technology for inmates to have access to tablets. This will enable close to 50 staff to assist in areas of need within this region. The YAOP will resume when inmates return.

Dawn De Loas Correctional Centre will be temporarily closed, and the existing industries and Silverwater maintenance team will be maintained through inmates being transported from an alternative location. This will enable almost 70 staff to assist within the metropolitan area.