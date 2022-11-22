The Oberon Women's Golf Open Day, held on November 21 and generously sponsored by Ray White Emms Mooney was a great success, particularly considering it was an extremely brutal day for golf. At midday it was just 4 degrees and the field of nearly 30 ladies had to endure Oberon's decidedly unwelcoming weather, which included sleet and an icy wind!
The scratch winner was Lousea Johnston from Bathurst. The nett winner was Oberon local, Katie Graham and the Stableford winner in Division 1 was Denise Hasler from Wellington.
Division 2 was a stableford competition and the winner was another local, Jenn Capel. In second place was Susan Maloney from Wentworth Falls.
Oberon Ladies Golf would like to thank Ray White Emms Mooney for their sponsorship which enabled a lovely collection of prizes, all purchased locally. Oberon Ladies Golf also would like to thank Saul's Grading, which kindly sponsored the raffle again this year. The raffle was won by Lynne Harris.
