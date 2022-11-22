Oberon Review

Oberon women play golf in dreadful conditions

By Jenn Capel
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 11:09am
The Oberon Women's Golf Open Day, held on November 21 and generously sponsored by Ray White Emms Mooney was a great success, particularly considering it was an extremely brutal day for golf. At midday it was just 4 degrees and the field of nearly 30 ladies had to endure Oberon's decidedly unwelcoming weather, which included sleet and an icy wind!

