Oberon Review

The men turned out for more golf

By Barry Lang
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:31pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Thursday attracted a good field of golfers; seventeen players participated in the twelve holes social handicap event. Eric Whalan had returned to the leaderboard; his round of 28 points gave him a good win. Harold Lyme was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Sean Mooney, Mick McKechnie, Andrew Yeo and Harold Lyme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.