Last Thursday attracted a good field of golfers; seventeen players participated in the twelve holes social handicap event. Eric Whalan had returned to the leaderboard; his round of 28 points gave him a good win. Harold Lyme was closest to the pin on the 17th hole. Balls went to Sean Mooney, Mick McKechnie, Andrew Yeo and Harold Lyme.
Saturday was a pleasant spring day and attracted a good field for an eighteen-hole Par event. Blake Miller was in good touch, and his round of +2 gave him a win in A grade. Darren Gordon wasn't far behind on +1 to be the runner-up. Matt Foran was the B-grade winner with +1, and John Coyle was the runner-up with -1.
Laurie Murphy hit a great shot to the 7th hole to be closest to the pin, just 85 centimetres from the cup. Mick English hit a good one to the 17th to be closest to the cup at 2.5 metres.
Balls went to Alan Cairney, Neil Whalan, Sam Gascoigne, Ben Turner, Linore Zamparini and Dave Zhou.
On Friday, November 25, the Golf Club hosts the Oberon Council Sponsored Ambrose; it is anticipated there will be a field of over 200 players. The weather looks promising for a good day. Saturday and Sunday are the Oberon Golf Club Open weekend, where we welcome players from out of town to enjoy the Oberon course.
The staff and volunteers have done a marvellous job to have the course in magnificent condition. The Oberon Golf Course is one of Oberon's little-recognized attractions. The course is one of the better golf courses in the Blue Mountains Golf District. The Oberon Course can be viewed online on the Golf Club's website. The filming has been done by a leading professional photographer and one of our members, Ian Fowler.
