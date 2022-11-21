On Friday November 18 Oberon Public School Year 6 hosted their annual Mini Fete. K-6 students participated in a range of activities including the very spooky haunted disco, splash box, nail painting, maze, footy toss and much more. Thanks to the generous support of our families, money raised will go towards the Year 6 farewell gift. Thank you to Year 6 for a fantastic mini fete.
In Year 3 in Mathematics we have been busy learning in the Measurement and Geometry strand about 2D Shapes and 3D Shapes, including prisms, pyramids and cones, cylinders and spheres.
In Science and Technology we have been learning about the Earth's Changing Surface and what natural processes change the environment. We have discovered that weathering changes the Earth's Surface and that there are three different types of weathering; physical (plants, water, wind, ice), chemical and biological. The students have investigated how water when frozen expands, what happens to chalk when you put drops of vinegar on it and put sugar cubes into jars and shook the jars to discover what happens to the cubes and how their appearance changed.
In writing students have really enjoyed composing informative texts and students really loved composing paragraphs on an Informative Text about Sharks and their eating habits and their size and appearance. We are currently working on composing informative texts about Eagles and Gemstones.
There was plenty of productive noise in the air when Year 5 and Pre-Kinder spent the day together learning and socialising. Highlights included our Maths lesson using M&Ms and creating play-dough creatures.
Indigenous people across Australia have put forward The Uluru Statement From the Heart which is an offer to all Australians to walk with them to build a future together that benefits all. A key proposal within the statement is to create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament enshrined in the Constitution. The Uluru Statement From the Heart was awarded the 2021-22 Sydney Peace Prize and two Oberon High School Indigenous students attended Sydney Town Hall to witness the award ceremony.
