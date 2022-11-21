Oberon Review
Photos

The week at Oberon's schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:15am, first published 10:35am
Oberon Public School

On Friday November 18 Oberon Public School Year 6 hosted their annual Mini Fete. K-6 students participated in a range of activities including the very spooky haunted disco, splash box, nail painting, maze, footy toss and much more. Thanks to the generous support of our families, money raised will go towards the Year 6 farewell gift. Thank you to Year 6 for a fantastic mini fete.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

