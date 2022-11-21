In Science and Technology we have been learning about the Earth's Changing Surface and what natural processes change the environment. We have discovered that weathering changes the Earth's Surface and that there are three different types of weathering; physical (plants, water, wind, ice), chemical and biological. The students have investigated how water when frozen expands, what happens to chalk when you put drops of vinegar on it and put sugar cubes into jars and shook the jars to discover what happens to the cubes and how their appearance changed.