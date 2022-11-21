It is said that people don't stay in jobs today like they once did, but Melville Frampton of Oberon was recently recognised for 41 years of service with the one employer.
The employer was the Australian Army. Mel joined the Army in 1979 when he arrived in Australia from Christchurch, New Zealand. Enlisting at that time meant that the instructors all had real warfare experience from Vietnam.
"Yes, we did get a lot of 'we have been in a real war and you haven't' from the instructors," Mr Frampton said.
"But army training isn't supposed to be easy or fun."
Frampton got his own "real war" experience in Iraq in 2007, when he served with the Australian Army Training Team 7. The team's job was to train local soldiers in all aspects of warfare and drew its members from a variety of corps, following a tradition set in 1962 when a team was brought together to train and advise South Vietnam units.
"It's the Army's job to fight wars," Frampton said.
"What we hope for is that we never have to do it, but we have to be prepared and ready to go when asked."
In recognition of his time with the Royal Australian Corps of Transport, Frampton was presented with a miniature version of the Corps' Colours with the words "Presented to Warrant Office Class One Melville Frampton, 25 Sept 79 to 31 May 21, From the Officers and Soldiers of the Corps 'PAR ONERI'". The motto means "Equal to the task".
He was also presented with a certificate listing all the sixteen jobs he occupied during his service.
Frampton missed being in the Army, so immediately after retiring from full time service in 2019 he joined the Army Reserves, where his experience and skills could be passed on.
He left the Reserves in 2021 and took up life farming cattle.
While Mel might have left the Army the Army hasn't left the Frampton family, with son Ben joining up in 2016 and daughter Charlotte passing out of training in 2022.
It's now Dad's turn to say "I've been in a real war and you haven't", and he hopes it stays that way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.