MENZI White hadn't even played league tag until 2022, but at Oberon Tigers' end of year awards, she cleaned up.
White made her league tag debut in the Woodbridge Cup this year, as Oberon finished seventh, just outside the play-off spots.
For her standout performance in 2022, she was announced as the league tag best and fairest, the overall club best and fairest, rookie of the year and highest point scorer at the club awards on November 5.
"It was my first year of league tag, I had never played league tag," she said.
"So it was my first year with Oberon as well. I played tackle since about under 14s, with the [Panorama] Platypi.
"It was pretty overwhelming to win so many awards. I don't like being recognised most of the time. I just like to go about things quietly, but it was good to get the awards."
During Oberon's 2022 league tag season in the Woodbridge Cup, Menzi and her teammates managed seven wins from 14 games.
It was the Tigers maiden campaign in the Woodbridge Cup, having left the Mid West Cup at the end of the 2021 after winning the grand final against CSU Mungoes 20-0.
White was convinced to give league tag a crack in 2022 from her Platypi under 18s Shan Foley and it turns out she might like league tag more than rugby league.
"Our Platypi coach is league tag coach for Oberon too, so she asked me to come over and I had a crack," she said.
"I like, I really like it. I like it more than Platypi. I like the technical things more."
While it wasn't an ideal Western Women's Rugby League season for Menzi and her under 18s Platypi teammate, they were able to win their final game of the season on Sunday against Midwest Brumbies 24-22 in Mudgee.
Her only other win for the under 18s this season was also against the Brumbies, a 48-10 win back on October 30.
"It's been hard," she said.
