Saturday, November 19, was a big day in the Oberon Outdoor Festival. Several events were planned but unfortunately the wet weather over the week before caused the cancellation of the Cars & Coffee at the Oberon railway station and the open day at the Skoda and Tatra Museum because the ground was just too wet to allow parking.
A team from the Totem Collective made the long trip from Byron Bay to demonstrate their skills and to give tips to the young skateboard and scooter riders of Oberon. The Skate Park in the Common was buzzing all morning with kids learning new tricks and watching how the experts do it - Shaun Boucher from Totem will be competing in a world championship event soon. "I'm not really nervous about skating against the world's best," he said. "I'll just do my best and see how things go."
Totem Director Nigel Cameron was very pleased about how the day had gone, but he wasn't looking forward to the long drive home. "It's terrific to see how much the kids learn and improve in just a few hours, and how enthusiastic they are," he said. "That's what makes the travel worthwhile and the work so satisfying."
The tour was fully booked out well in advance, and started when everyone was picked up by bus at the Oberon Visitors Centre. The tour took in many of the historical sites around Black Springs, the number of which would have been a surprise for visitors from outside the area.
Lunch was a barbeque provided by the Black Springs Community Association at the Black Springs hall. After lunch the group was addressed by local historian Christine Healey whose knowledge and passion for the village and its past is obvious. This is not surprising as she can trace her family history back to the first settlers in the area.
"We had just come here to go to Mayfield," said Alan Hyatt from Blacktown, "but we are really glad we booked this tour. We had no idea how important the area was to feeding the infant colony in Sydney."
The blue skies at the Skate Park turned into cloud cover and sprinkling rain before the start of the evening's Stargazing event at the Reef Reserve. A small crowd of optimistic locals turned out to stand around the fire pit and toast marshmallows while listening to astrophysicist Dr Dimitri Douchin from Blue Mountains Stargazing and Western Sydney University talk about the sorts of things you can see in the night sky.
A few days before a new moon with only 15 percent of the moon lit up would have made for perfect viewing of Oberon's dark skies, but astronomers can't control the weather. The clouds thinned out just enough for Jupiter to be visible and everyone was able to look at it and see its bands of colour through an astronomical telescope, so nobody was too disappointed. "It's a free night out to something that usually costs $90," said one anonymous resident. "You can't complain about that."
Oberon Council should be congratulated for putting on these free events. The Outdoor Festival runs for another two weeks with a short break before the start of the End Of Year Spectacular.
