A few days before a new moon with only 15 percent of the moon lit up would have made for perfect viewing of Oberon's dark skies, but astronomers can't control the weather. The clouds thinned out just enough for Jupiter to be visible and everyone was able to look at it and see its bands of colour through an astronomical telescope, so nobody was too disappointed. "It's a free night out to something that usually costs $90," said one anonymous resident. "You can't complain about that."