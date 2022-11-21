Oberon Review
Three events at the Oberon Outdoor Festival

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 4:24pm
Saturday, November 19, was a big day in the Oberon Outdoor Festival. Several events were planned but unfortunately the wet weather over the week before caused the cancellation of the Cars & Coffee at the Oberon railway station and the open day at the Skoda and Tatra Museum because the ground was just too wet to allow parking.

PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

