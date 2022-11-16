Oberon Review
Oberon, Lithgow and Wallerawang asked to reduce gas use

Updated November 17 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:25am
Jemena is continuing its response to the gas crisis.

JEMENA is asking customers in Oberon, Lithgow, and Wallerawang to reduce their gas use - particularly for heating - where it is safe to do so, following a significant and unexpected increase in demand.

