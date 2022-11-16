Oberon Review
O'Connell Art Show featured local artists

By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 16 2022 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Doing something for the first time can be a challenge, but the organisers of the first O'Connell Art Show were successful. Held in the historic St Thomas's Anglican Church, both the location and the display were everything anybody could have wanted.

