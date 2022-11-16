Doing something for the first time can be a challenge, but the organisers of the first O'Connell Art Show were successful. Held in the historic St Thomas's Anglican Church, both the location and the display were everything anybody could have wanted.
The show was held over two days, November 12 and 13. Crowds were a bit smaller on the Sunday, possibly because the weather was threatening, but the church still seemed to be full of visitors.
Not only was the art on display but many of the artists were there to explain their works and even sell them. The variety of art styles was quite wide, and as well as paintings there were examples of soap making, pottery, weaving, photography and even some very clever and attractive fishing flies.
The artists were all from the area and revealed the breadth of talent in places where residents of the big cities think there's nothing but sheep and crops.
"It was a real challenge putting on the show for the first time," said Ian Browne, one member of the organising committee.
"We had no idea how well it would be received. None of us had done anything like this before and we are grateful that the space in the church was made available. The response has made us think about how we can do it better and bigger next year."
The show was organised to raise money for restoration of the church buildings. Luckily, the stained glass windows are in perfect condition, so any money raised can be spent on things that don't cost nearly as much to replace. The church is more than 150 years old and was built using local contributions, so raising money from the community for repairs follows that tradition.
Services are currently held once a month and announced on a sign outside the church in Beaconsfield Road.
