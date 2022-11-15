Oberon Review
Photos

Oberon had a free barbeque to celebrate getting the gas back on

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:52pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To celebrate the gas coming back on in Oberon, the Australian Pipeline Authority and Jemena hosted a barbeque at the Oberon Common. The weather was a bit bleak, with light rain falling, but enough residents turned up to make it worthwhile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.