To celebrate the gas coming back on in Oberon, the Australian Pipeline Authority and Jemena hosted a barbeque at the Oberon Common. The weather was a bit bleak, with light rain falling, but enough residents turned up to make it worthwhile.
The rain soon stopped and a rainbow appeared, so that problem went away.
Despite the inconvenience caused by the gas outage, everyone was friendly and appreciated the work that APA and Jemena had done to get the gas flowing again.
It was announced at the event that every gas user in Oberon had been approached about turning the gas on, although about 250 residents were not at home when the team called. These will be "relit" within a few days.
Everyone appreciated the effort by both APA and Jemena to get the gas back on, and were sympathetic when told that much of the work in Bathurst to reconnect the main supply had been undone by the day's huge rainfall and the flooding of the Macquarie River.
The experiment to distribute gas trucked from Victoria through Wallerawang was a real success and contributed to Oberon getting gas on almost two weeks before it was predicted.
It might have looked like a PR exercise, but both APA and Jemena were being totally transparent and answering any questions. They should be congratulated for this.
Congratulations and thanks must also go to the members of Oberon Rotary who cooked up an excellent meal of sausages, rissoles and salads, all served with very friendly faces.
