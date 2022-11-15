Oberon Review

Oberon Tigers secretary Neil O'Grady says financial restraints are expected to keep the club out of Group 10 for the foreseeable future

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:10am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Tigers celebrate a try in the 2017 Group 10 first grade grand final. Picture by Phil Blatch.

OBERON Tigers secretary Neil O'Grady has said financial restraints will likely keep the historic rugby league club out of playing in Group 10 for the foreseeable future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.