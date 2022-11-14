A quick trip around Oberon sport grounds

The seniors weren't going to let the youngsters have all the glory. The Presidents Cup team finally got to play after 4 weeks of washouts and they certainly made the most of the opportunity. They sent SPOB Gold into bat and the bowlers never let the batting side get away with new boy Justin Williams and Jayden Brasier collecting 2 wickets each while young debutant Luke Muir grabbed his first wicket in senior cricket. Chasing 143 for victory, Jayden Brasier got the run chase off to a quick start as he peeled off 47 while Rod Masman and Justin Williams made 31 and 28 respectively to pass the total with only 4 wickets down.