A quick trip around Oberon sport grounds

With only a few local players, Oberon Cricket Club plays as part of the Bathurst competition. Because they don't play in town people might be unaware of the teams, but they are there on the field every weekend during the season.
Here are reports from the most recent matches.
The 2nd Grade boys recorded their first win of the season with a 54 run victory over City Colts at Loco Oval. The Tigers batted first and Simon Lloyd started his season with an unbeaten 57 while Tom Judge also kicked his season off in form with 44 runs. Wayne Sellers made a rare 2nd grade appearance and batted well for 37. The bowlers then made relatively light work of the Colts batting line up with Angus Daymond and Alex Mitton collecting 2 and 3 wickets each before the skipper cleaned up the tail taking the final 2 wickets.
The seniors weren't going to let the youngsters have all the glory. The Presidents Cup team finally got to play after 4 weeks of washouts and they certainly made the most of the opportunity. They sent SPOB Gold into bat and the bowlers never let the batting side get away with new boy Justin Williams and Jayden Brasier collecting 2 wickets each while young debutant Luke Muir grabbed his first wicket in senior cricket. Chasing 143 for victory, Jayden Brasier got the run chase off to a quick start as he peeled off 47 while Rod Masman and Justin Williams made 31 and 28 respectively to pass the total with only 4 wickets down.
Despite being hidden away in the basement of the Oberon RSL, squash is one of the most popular sports in town. It's a game for all ages and levels of skill.
Richard Gear, Oberon Squash Club Vice-president, had the following comments:
"We have the biggest comp numbers that we have seen for the last 15 years or longer. We have 64 players spread over 8 teams of 8 players and the comp is run over 4 nights a week Monday-Thursday. We have almost 20 junior players so we have a great junior system and squash hasn't been more alive than in the current competition.
"We will finish the current comp with the Grand Final on Friday December 16 and will resume in late January. We encourage new players of all ages to come down and learn the game of squash and we will help them gain confidence while having fun.
"We also have some great family rivalries with Glen Brown and his son Charlie Brown. Also Brad Harvey and his son Dylan Harvey have both played each other during our Annual Championships to decide our Grade winners for the year."
